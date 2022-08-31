The house is on fire and the competition for the stay in the Big Brother 24 house is getting wilder and wilder. Here we tell you everything that can happen during tomorrow's episode 25.

Tomorrow night we will see a new Big Brother 24 elimination show where one of the contestants competing for the $750,000 prize money will be evicted. Strategies remain to be seen and the contestants can no longer give away votes as if nothing happened because their stay depends on it.

During the last eviction episode the houseguests decided that Joseph would be the new eliminated from the competition, along with Jasmine, to join the jury out of the house. Turner was enshrined as the new HoH and nominated Brittany and Taylor but his move didn't work out so well for him due to the Power of Veto results and we all know this thanks to the Live Feeds.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: What might happen during the eviction night?

Episode 25 of Big Brother will bring either happiness or chaos inside the house due to who will leave the competition during eviction night. The houseguests will have to choose between Kyle or Taylor and although it seems that the decision is already made, not everything is what it seems.

We have already seen in previous weeks how players change their strategies and alliances at the last minute. So it wouldn't be a surprise if some of them turn against Taylor, since so far the most obvious decision seems to be Kyle.

The participant's downfall could serve several other members of the house, such as Alyssa. She has been an island in the game when it comes to strategy and alliances. She has yet to win a competition or be placed in a position of power but has been very lucky to fall back to avoid being seen as a threat. Kyle has protected her with all the show she's put on and this one is about to be sent packing for many reasons, so she could drag Alyssa into the final night without even realizing it.

This creates a lot of unknowns. With Kyle on the jury tomorrow and Alyssa more isolated than ever, could someone vote for her, what would be the reason, it would be no surprise to see her and Terrance on the Block next week, and thus see Terrance walk out the door.

So far, Kyle would have Brittany, Michael, Monte, Terrance and Alyssa's votes for eviction. While Taylor would have none, unless Alyssa gives her that sympathy vote. Now all that remains is to wait and see what the new Big Brother 24 eviction night holds.

Big Brother 24: Michael has a big lead in the competition

Turner tried to trick Michael but Michael again won the Power of Veto, making him the host with the most wins in season 24 and tied with several other former contestants. By winning again, he crushed any clandestine plans the HoH might have.

To generate even more discord, Michael and Brittany told the house all of Kyle's concerns about forming a Cookout-style alliance, something that sparked chaos during a meeting. This put Kyle in the crosshairs and Michael used the veto on Brittany and Turner, naming the contestant (Kyle) as a replacement candidate.

As we saw earlier, Alyssa is about to be a very useful tool. Could we see Michael against her? Or better, could Alyssa really beat Michael? This would radically change the course of the game and the strategies of the house guests. We will have to be attentive to all the next moves to see what will happen and who has the potential to reach the expected final.