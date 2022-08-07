Big Brother 2022 is back with new results and nominees in this season 24. A new Power of Veto ceremony will decide the nominations for this Week 5 and here are the results of the same.

Tonight comes a new Big Brother 24 broadcast and it will air on CBS at 9 PM ET. During the course of this week we have seen several changes in the most famous house in the world. The houseguests are more competitive than ever and show no mercy when it comes to nominating some of their peers.

Michael took over as the new head of the family on Thursday night and then nominated Joseph, Monte and Terrance to the block with the goal of sending Daniel to the block. No doubt the HoH is after Daniel's head and has every intention of sending him home very soon.

Big Brother 24: Who won the competition for the Power of Veto?

After yesterday's competition during the afternoon, the new winner of the veto power for week five has been revealed. Michael is the new winner, again, as we could see on Thursday that he was crowned the new head of the house for this week.

He already has four Veto wins and one HoH win and we are only in week five. Without a doubt he is one of the best performing competitors so far. This could make or break him, as the HGs will soon fear him. It won't be long before those conversations begin and the strategy changes radically.