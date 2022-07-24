Week 2 of Big Brother 2022 came to an end with a two-hour special episode, after Thursday’s episode didn’t air. Here, check out who was evicted from the house during episode 7.

After a long wait, Season 24 of Big Brother finally premiered on July 6 with 16 new houseguests. The first weeks have had it all, including the self-elimination of Paloma Aguilar. However, as days pass by, the houseguests form new alliances and new targets emerge.

For Week 2, Jasmine won the Head of the Household. And, while it seems like the house was against Taylor Hale once again. However, things took an unexpected turn and a new target emerged during the week. Also, Michael showed his strength once again by winning the Veto competition.

With Paloma Aguilar dropping out of the game for personal reasons, this eviction was the first official elimination of the Season. Here, check out how everything went down. Remember you can live stream the show on fuboTV (free-trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+ (free-trial).

Big Brother 24 results: Who was evicted from the house?

Jasmine nominated Taylor Hale and Pooch, in a not-so-wise move, offered to go voluntarily on the block. Of course, his plan didn’t go well and the house started plotting against him. When Michael won the Veto competition, he chose to not change the nominations.

During the Week, Pooch and the guys started to know more about the all-girls alliance. However, the guys still went along with the house plan and Pooch was evicted with a 12-0 vote. That meant Taylor is safe for another week and it seems like she is making progress with other houseguests now.

With Pooch out, 14 houseguests are still alive: Jasmine, Turner, Alyssa, Ameerah, Joseph, Daniel, Nicole, Kyle, Monte, Michael, Brittany, Indy, Terrance and Taylor. Meanwhile, Turner is the new Head of the Household for Week 3 and, alongside him, Jasmine is also safe after being the “Festie Bestie.” If you want to know more spoilers, check out here.