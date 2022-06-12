The reality TV competition 'Big Brother' will return this summer to CBS with its 24th season and it could feature some changes in its format, including an introduction of a live-audience for eviction nights.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ came back with a successful third season, in which Miesha Tate took the crown. However, now it’s time for the civilian version of ‘Big Brother’ to make its return with its 24th season. And, it seems like there are some changes coming too.

CBS confirmed the 24th season of the show last year, after lawyer Xavier Prather won Big Brother 23 and took home the $750,000 prize. Also, Tiffany Mitchell won the fan favorite prize of $75,000. While we still don’t know who could be in the cast this season, there is already some information.

We know that Julie Chen Moonves will be hosting the show again, and that the premiere will take place on Wednesday July 6 with a special 90-minute episode. Here, check out what other changes are being reported for this season.

Big Brother 2022 rumors: Audiences could return to the live-eviction shows

According to Clean Sheets, Big Brother 24 could premiere live, meaning that the live feeds could start early. That would also mean that the “all-new houseguests”, according to the press release cited by US Weekly, will arrive at the house live. However, the report from US Weekly says that there’s no mention of a BB live premiere.

While we have to wait to know if the rumor is true, the series will air the usual three days a week – Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, live evictions on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/delayed PT and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. An exact schedule hasn’t been published yet.

On the other hand, Clean Sheets also reports that it’s expected that audiences will return to the studio for live eviction shows. The crowd hasn’t been part of the last two seasons, due to the pandemic restrictions. However, it is still unclear.



