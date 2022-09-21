The clock is ticking and we are getting closer and closer to the end of Big Brother 24. Which means only one thing: competitions, evictions and an important decision by the jury and the audience. The guests are going through the last moments inside the famous house and soon we will know who is the winner. Here we tell you all the events that remain in week 12.

Welcome to the final week of Big Brother! The house and its guests are now in the final days of season 24 and one of the four remaining are on the verge of winning the $750,000 prize money. There are only two episodes left to watch and during Thursday we will see how the last eviction will take place.

Brittany, Turner, Monte and Taylor have come a long way full of happy moments, heartaches and a lot of trouble. As the weeks have gone by we have seen that each of the contestants who passed through the competition contributed their bit to the drama in the house. However, those who are now part of the jury will have to choose one of the guests to become the new winner.

Remember that you can stream the show live and watch the live feeds, where you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: All remaining events for the last week

The next regularly scheduled show will be Thursday's eviction, as there will be no show today so that Survivor 43 can begin its new season. During episode 33, Monte will have to make a decision (if he hasn't already) and end F3, as he was the one who won the Power of Veto.

The three HGs will face each other in 3 final competitions. Two of the losers will head to the second round and then the winner of each of the first two competitions will face each other in the final to find out who will be in the F2. Yes, there are too many games and it will be a decisive broadcast.

The first competition is scheduled to take place tomorrow night and in theory it will be a battle of endurance. Most likely we will see it in the Feeds, as it is usually done. If not, we have to wait for spoilers later that night. Then, the second round should take place on Friday, setting the mood for the final episode on Sunday, where we will see the last competition.

Finally, episode 34 on September 25 will be a two-hour event. During the program we will be able to appreciate the two first rounds of the last HOH and then the two winners of these will face each other once again. Whoever wins will have to cast an eviction vote and then the broadcast will go to the jury, as they are responsible for making the final decision.