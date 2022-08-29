Week 8 of Big Brother 24 is underway and the house is officially divided. After Michael won the Veto, someone else could be on the block. Here, check out what happened in the Veto Ceremony this Monday.

Another week on Big Brother 24, another drama in the house. Season 24 is getting to its final stages and the remaining houseguests have to play their cards to stay in the game. You can live stream the show on fuboTV (free-trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+ (free-trial).

After Joseph and Jasmine’s evictions, all the houseguests are back to the main house and the Leftovers are officially over. Turner won the Power of the Veto and nominated Brittanny and Taylor for eviction, with the plan of backdooring Michael.

However, Michael once again won the Power of the Veto (his fifth this season) and the plans changed. Especially after Michael and Brittany told Monte, Taylor, Terrance and Alyssa that Kyle was trying to push an all-white alliance.

Big Brother 2022 spoilers: Did Michael use the veto?

According to the live feeds, Michael used the Power of the Veto. While many fans expected that he could use it on Taylor, he chose his closest ally in the house: Brittany. Meanwhile, Turner decided to nominate Kyle as the replacement.

Turner’s decision came after he learned that Kyle tried to form an alliance against Taylor, Monte and Joseph, as he believed they were close and the moment they’d gained power, they would go against him, Michael, Brittany and Turner.

Kyle’s comments haven’t been very welcomed by fans either. Especially as he has said that the POC in the house, especially those three members, are “loud” and “aggressive.” However, Terrance is trying to convince Turner and Monte to keep Kyle and give him a “chance to grow in the house.”