Big Brother 24 started on Wednesday and things are going fast in the BB house. Here, check out who won the Power of the Veto and the nominations for the week.

Season 24 of Big Brother premiered on Wednesday with a live move-in, and the game started pretty quickly. Big alliances have been formed so far, but as usual, some contestants are not in the mix. You can watch the live feeds on Paramount+ (free-trial) and live stream the show on fuboTV.

As host Julie Chen Moonves teased, the season is full of twists and the first one has been already announced. This year’s theme is “BB Fest”, and Pooch found the “Backstage Boss” ticket meaning that he will stay on the sidelines of the competition this week, and he can’t be nominated for eviction.

However, he also had the power to invite three contestants with him and he chose Brittany, Paloma and Alyssa. America’s vote can guarantee safety for one of them, while the other two will be in danger of leaving the house. Here, check out all the spoilers from the first week.

Big Brother 2022: Who is the HoH during Week 1?

The Head of the Household this week is Daniel Durston, who won the first competition. Daniel is in a final two alliance with Nicole, and the alliance is called “Rogue Rats”. As usual, nominations in the first week are difficult to choose but he made his move.

Big Brother 2022: Who were nominated for eviction?

With his options narrowed due to the “Backstage Houseguests”, Daniel at the end nominated Michael and Terrance for eviction. He told them that he took his decision because they were the ones who talked the least game with him during the week. Daniel has said that his target is Michael.

Big Brother 2022: Who won Power of the Veto?

In the Power of the Veto comp of the week, Ameerah, Turner, and Indy joined Daniel as HOH and his noms, Terrance and Michael. And the winner of the competition was Michael, who will save himself, while Daniel has to rethink his noms.