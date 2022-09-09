There are only 2 weeks left until the grand finale and now that the guests are in their tenth week, things are starting to get tense. They are no longer willing to play on each other's strategies and have started to play for their own goals and not for the alliances. Here we tell you who are the possible nominees for the Big Brother 24 block.

The guests of Big Brother have officially started the tenth week of the competition and this means only one thing. There are 17 days left to know the HG who will become the winner of season 24 and also America's favorite, who will have to be chosen by a vote of the audience.

Things are likely to get pretty spicy this week, as Monte is the new Head of the Household and there are only four houseguests to choose from. Now is the time when alliances and promises begin to fade to ashes. Everyone must watch out for their own strategies, as no one wants to be the next to be evicted.

Big Brother 24: Who are the possible nominees?

From what we could see on the live feeds, Monte will nominate Alyssa and Brittany this week, but he's still not clear on which of the two will be the target. He confessed to Taylor the possible scenario for tomorrow if she wins Veto and he is forced to put Turner up, in the event that she decides to take Brittany or Alyssa off the block.

Most likely, if Turner ends up on the block, Taylor and either Brittany or Alyssa would control the vote and could oust one of the big threats left in the house. We'll have to wait and see where tomorrow's Power of Veto competition goes.

Monte also confessed to Alyssa during their one-on-one that he prefers not to put Taylor on the block, as he has spent too much time on it during the season. At the moment he is evaluating his options but the clock is ticking and he will have to make a decision very soon.

On the other hand, during a conversation he had with Brittany, he also asked her if she was okay with being a pawn this week (as well as Alyssa) but she was quite concerned about being on the block but knows that taking Alyssa out would seem to be a lock.

Monte still doesn't know which card to play and is consulting his strategies with the few guests left in the house. Anything can happen this week, so HoH must make the right decision or all their strategies could fall apart too quickly.