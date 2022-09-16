Week 11 has arrived in the Big Brother 24 house and that can only mean one thing: the new competitions are about to begin. Thanks to spoilers we already know who is the Head of the Household and who has been nominated. Here we tell you the guests who were chosen.

It's time to nominate! The Big Brother 24 house is already going through its last but one week before the big finale, which is planned for September 25. During yesterday's episode we saw one new houseguest evicted and another one crowned Head of the Household, thanks to spoilers.

Alyssa had to leave the house after a 2-1 vote to become the new member of the jury. Then Taylor went from being on the block to being the new HOH after winning the Fashion Festival competition, where they had to answer answers based on host Julie Chen Moonves' outfits. Now it's time to see who she nominated.

Big Brother 24: Who are the nominees?

Last night a lot of things happened together. Alyssa was evicted, the competition for who gets to be the new Head of the Household and the nominations. Taylor beat Brittany in the last minute of the competition and was left as the new Head of the Household, so she was responsible for making the nominations.

Taylor nominated Brittany (obvious) and Turner. It really wasn't a surprise, as she's been seen pretty glued to Monte in recent weeks. If the HOH goes on to win Veto, they get to decide who will cast the exclusive vote. Otherwise, if any of her teammates win, they will secure their place in F3 alongside Taylor. Now we just have to sit back and wait for the results of the competition, which will undoubtedly be quite exciting.