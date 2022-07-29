Thanks to spoilers we already know the possible nominations for the fourth week of Big Brother 2022 season 24 and without a doubt the house is more competitive than ever. Everyone wants to be saved and no one wants to be the next to be eliminated. Here we tell you who are the new nominees.

The contestants of Big Brother 24 no longer know who to trust after the program on Thursday 28. After the eviction show ended its live broadcast, the houseguests had to start competing to see who would occupy the privileged roles this week.

In yesterday's episode we found out that Ameerah is the new evictee of the house by a vote that was 7 to 4 and left some of the houseguests quite uncomfortable. Monte was enshrined as the new head of the family after winning the competition and is now the one who will be calling the shots during week 4.

The HoH win keeps him safe, along with Joseph and Terrance, at least for this week. And by the looks of it, The Leftover alliance members would also appear to be safe by the numbers. Which leaves us to wonder, who are the new nominees?

Big Brother 24: Who are the nominees?

Although the official nominees are not yet known, thanks to the live feeds we can get an idea and we will most likely see Alyssa and Indy on the block after the Nomination Ceremony takes place.

Joseph and Monte engaged in a conversation about what their strategy will be this week. Monte could nominate Nicole and Taylor for eviction with Nicole as the target, but the contestant wants to make sure Taylor agrees before carrying out the plan. All the other members of The Leftovers were in the room except Turner.

Turner believes that Alyssa and Indy are the easy candidates because they don't belong to the alliance and The Leftovers would control the vote. No doubt they all want to watch their own backs, but they still don't put their hands in the fire for anyone. On the other hand, another option could be Kyle and Daniel, in order to eliminate Daniel.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.