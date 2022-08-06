During Friday night we got to see who the new nominees are and thanks to whom. Big Brother 2022 season 24 is in full swing and the contestants are sharper than ever. Here we tell you who are the new contestants who will have to compete.

A new nomination has arrived to Big Brother 24. Time goes by and the competitors are being eliminated little by little, one by one. The house is hotter than ever and it's not long to find out who will be crowned the winner of the most famous reality show in the world.

The Leftovers alliance had the power of the house and did what they wanted for a few weeks, but Kyle and Michael could be about to change that. The guest and the HoH came up with a plan to separate the players from the alliance and better sooner than later.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: Who are the nominees?

It's time for the new nominations. Michael nominated Joseph, Monte and Terrance. Without a doubt the house has caught fire once again. The most powerful alliance in the house, the Leftovers, are the ones who have been in control of the house for several weeks, and with the new head of the family taking over, that may change.



