We already know who was chosen to leave the house and who will be in charge of giving the orders this week thanks to spoilers. Now it's time to know all the possible nominations for week 6 of Big Brother 24.

There are only 6 weeks left to find out who the winner of Big Brother 24 is and the contestants are already at the point where they are having a hard time trusting each other, due to the last minute strategy changes that have already been seen over the weeks.

Along with week 6 came a new HoH, an evictee and new nominations. Daniel was the last one to leave the house (which was quite obvious, since he himself knew that his stay was at stake several broadcasts ago) and Taylor is the new one in charge of giving orders. Now we just need to know who the new nominees are.

Big Brother 24: Who are the nominees?

Although nothing is confirmed yet, Taylor is the contestant with the power this week and all indications are that Turner, Monte and Terrance will be the new nominees. Although she has several options to choose from.

The first is Terrance and Turner, but the latter would only be a pawn of the Letfovers. He also talked about the possibility of sending Turner and Monte to the ballot in the hopes that they would win the Veto and thus be able to fool Terrance. While so far the trio seems like the perfect strategy for HoH, everything could change.

Alyssa and Jasmine were out of his plans as he had promised them he would put them up for us, but it didn't last long, as Turner wants Indy and Alyssa on the block. The competition is getting tougher and tougher, soon the alliances will be over and they will have to start watching their backs very carefully.