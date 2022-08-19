Another week of Big Brother 24 begins and new nominations come with it. Now that the groups are divided the nominations could be a little different from what we usually see. Here we tell you who are the possible nominees for week 7.

The new twists in the sixth week of Big Brother have generated quite a stir within the house and the strategies of the participants. All the plans they had have collapsed after they were separated into two groups, with the supposed purpose of breaking the alliance that prevailed.

During the week we have seen several new important movements. Indy was eliminated and Terrance and Michael are the new Heads of the Household, as they try to create some strategy within their respective groups: Dyre Fest and Big BroChella. Yesterday's two-hour special was not enough to show everything the participants had to do, such as the remodeling of the house after the split.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: Who are the nominees?

This week's nominations will look a little different than what we're used to. With the Split House Twist in effect, both bosses have few options within their groups. There are only five members for each team, so they only have four possible nominees and all of the houseguests are in danger.

Big BroChella

Michael is in charge of nominating one of his fellow contestants and it looks like he already has a strategy locked down. Apparently, the contestant already has Brittany, Taylor, Monte and Jasmine with him. He's always been a bit obvious with his target picks, so we already know who this week's nominees are.

Jasmine has told him that she hopes he doesn't nominate her because it's her birthday week, and apparently HoH claims she's one of the only houseguests left in the house who hasn't yet. Which is true, she has yet to be seen on the block this season. However, Michael has nominated Monte and Jasmine for eviction.

Dyre Fest

The Leftovers got complacent and thought Terrance was no threat to their game, but he has proven quite the opposite by earning second place as the head of the family for week six. It looks like Joseph is the HoH target and has Alyssa, Kyle and Turner hard at work in the yard.

However, Terrance had a little chat with Alyssa and promised not to nominate her and her two little friends, Joseph and Kyle. But he also doesn't want to nominate Turner because he's always helped him when he needed it, so despite all that said, that leaves Joseph and Kyle as the top choices.



