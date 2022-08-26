Big Brother 24 has returned to its original format and for a while we will not see the house divided. Now it's time for the participants to nominate again and continue with their strategies for one of them to become champion. Here we tell you the possible nominations.

The eighth week of Big Brother 24 officially began and the houseguests regrouped after Jasmine and Joseph were evicted and one of the competitors won the game to become the HoH from here on out. Now it was time to nominate again.

Turner won the competition for the head of the family and is between a rock and a hard place, as he must make an important but difficult decision: which alliance he will join. As we have seen in the previous weeks, the house was split in two to weaken the Leftovers, who used to rule the game.

Big Brother 24: Who are the nominees?

Turner decided to start playing it cool. He talked to all the guests and already got two different stories for each of his alliances. First, he told Kyle that he was worried about trusting Terrance and Alyssa to win prizes, but also assured him that he would probably go after Michael this week.

Then he talked to his Leftovers allies and promised Britanny and Michael that they would be safe this week and Taylor and Monte that the ones at the nomination ceremony would be Terrance and Alyssa. Now all that's left to do is wait an hours to see what will actually happen.