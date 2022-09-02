The ninth week of Big Brother brought a new evictee and HoH. The house is getting ready to nominate two more houseguests and begin the final stretch of the competition. Here we tell you who are the possible nominees.

The final stretch of the Big Brother 24 competition is upon us. There are only three weeks left for one of the houseguests to win the $750,000 and to find out America's favorite. After last night's episode, we saw how one of them had to leave the house and another one won the right to be Head of the Household.

Kyle was the last eliminated, while Michael cemented himself as HoH. With that victory, he became the first player to win that competition so many times this season and has already started making promises about who will be safe and who will go straight to the Block. Strategies are getting more and more difficult and the moment is approaching where everyone will have to watch their backs, regardless of their alliances.

Big Brother 24: Who are the nominees?

Michael has already started making promises to his teammates, assuring them of salvation within the ninth week. He has already promised Turner and Monte that they will stay safe, but he also told Alyssa that he will not pursue Turner, unless there is critical information that could change his mind.

He has been quite nervous that The Pound has become an F2 between Turner and Monte. Yes, the house is in shambles and the guests are a ball of nerves and indecision. The new HoH already knows who the next target of the week is going to be, so as of now he plans to stick with his former Leftovers alliance members and nominate Terrance and Alyssa at this week's ceremony.

Terrance is the main target, according to what he confirmed to Brittany during the face-to-face. All but one of the houseguests are playing in this week's Power of Veto competition and as long as Terrance or Alyssa don't win, Michael should have a pretty easy week.