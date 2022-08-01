Season 24 of Big Brother continues and there is more drama than ever in each chapter. Now, a new Power of the Veto ceremony will decide the nominations for this Week 4 and here are the results from it.

Big Brother's Season 24 is developing and now the show is undergoing its Week 4. As each chapter, new emotions and problems emerge in the house as the Power of the Veto ceremony is back. As you know, you can broadcast or live stream the show on fuboTV (free-trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+ (free-trial).

During the Veto competition, the house had two new winners that could complicate things up for The Leftovers, one of the alliances of this edition. But as usual, non of the contestants have their place secured and there could be some huge changes every week in Big Brother.

As result from the Veto competition yesterday, Daniel and Kyle won the Power of the Veto. This will spice things up for The Leftovers and this could be the week where we see some new alliances in the house.

Big Brother 2022 spoilers: Who got nominated after the Veto ceremony on Week 4?

As it was said before, Daniel and Kyle won the Power of the Veto after the Week 4 competition. Both decided to use it as Daniel convinced Kyle to do it, but if he didn't, the first one could have still apply it as the rules state.

In Week 4, Alyssa and Indy were removed from the Block. But the real deal is the nominees, which will be Nicole and Taylor. Daniel told Joseph and Terrance that he hopes that Monte isn't mad at him because of the plan.

Of course the mood is not the best for Nicole and Taylor as they will have to fight in the competition for next week. At the end of the ceremony, Nicole was in tears as she revealed that she does not want to leave the house this early.