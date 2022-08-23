Season 24 of Big Brother is underway. Ten houseguests are left in the house and this week, two will be evicted after the “split” twist. Here, check out how the Power of the Veto ceremony went down.

Week 7 of the 24th season of Big Brother is in progress and things are getting messier, as the houseguests are separated in two groups: the inside (Big BroChella) and the outside (Dyre Festival). You can live stream the show on fuboTV (free-trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+ (free-trial).

Fans weren’t happy about the split, as the Leftovers (Taylor, Monte, Joseph, Michael, Brittany, Turner and Kyle) were running the house and this twist was certainly aimed to break them up. Before the groups were separated, the HoH competition took place with Michael winning from the inside group (Brittany, Taylor, Monte, Jasmine).

On the other hand, Terrance won the HoH for the outside group (Joseph, Turner, Kyle and Alyssa). While inside the house the group was united to evict Jasmine, in the outside group Kyle started campaigning to get Joseph out.

Big Brother 2022 spoilers: Did Brittany use the veto in the Inside Group?

According to the live feeds from inside the house, Brittany won the Power of the Veto and decided to not use it, meaning that the nominations are still the same: Monte and Jasmine. While Taylor, Michael and Brittany have all re-assured Jasmine that she wasn’t the target, the three Leftovers are working out a plan to tell her and try to win her for jury.

On the other hand, Taylor and Monte have discussed Kyle's possible betrayal. They won’t trust him if anyone but Alyssa goes home, especially if Joseph doesn’t return. Meanwhile, Kyle has a plan to be a “double agent” for the LO and Terrance, Alyssa and Turner, if he finally accepts the proposal.

Big Brother 24 rumors: Did Terrance change the nominations?

The Live feeds have been down for the outside group since Saturday, supposedly due to an anti-Kyle wall yeller. However, according to Twitter account @Spoilergirl1 a source said that Terrance, who also won the Veto, used it to save Turner and replaced him with Kyle. However, there’s no clarity whether to save Joseph or Kyle. This hasn’t been confirmed.