Week 9 of Big Brother 24 is underway and all the houseguests are fighting to stay in the game. Here, check out what happened in the Veto Ceremony on Monday and if the nominations changed.

Season 24 of Big Brother is approaching the decisive weeks, and all the remaining houseguests are hoping to make it into the finale. However, it won’t be easy, as new alliances are forming. Remember you can watch the show on fuboTV (free-trial) and the live feeds on Paramount+ (free-trial).

After Kyle’s eviction last week, there are 7 remaining houseguests: Turner, Alyssa, Monte, Michael, Brittany, Terrance and Taylor. And Michael is still the best competitor, having won the Head of the Household and the Power of the Veto again.

He nominated Terrance and Alyssa for eviction, as he said he would. Michael had one-on-one meetings with all the houseguests to try to gather more information. So, is he using the Veto? If so, who could be the renoms? Here, check out what happened.

Big Brother 2022 spoilers: Did Michael use the veto?

According to the live feeds, Michael didn’t use the Power of the Veto, so nominations stay the same. The plan is to evict Terrance and there’s nothing that indicates that it will change from today to Thursday. However, anything can happen.

Moving forward, Taylor, Brittany and Alyssa were talking about forming a girls alliance to try to push the three guys out (Monte, Michael, & Turner). However, the latest conversations have been about all the houseguests considering what to do with Michael.

Brittany and Taylor, who at this point have a final 2, are talking of how Michael could benefit their games. Meanwhile, Turner and Monte want to discuss the possibility of cutting Michael at Final 4. On the other hand, Alyssa wants to work with him.