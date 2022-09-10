Now that we know the results of the Veto competition, the strategies of the Big Brother 24 HGs have changed radically. What will happen at the ceremony? Which target will the contestants opt for this time? Here we tell you all the plans so far.

The Power of Veto competition was quite early this morning. At six o'clock the HGs had to be awake, gathered in the kitchen and ready to hear the rules of the game. There are only five contestants left and one of them will be crowned the winner of Big Brother 24 in a very short time.

There are only two weeks left until the grand finale, which will air on Sunday, September 25 at 8 PM ET on CBS. There we will be able to see who will win the $750,000 prize money and who will be America's favorite player. He or she will be chosen through a voting system by the audience.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: What are the plans for the Veto Ceremony?

Thanks to spoilers and live feeds we were able to see how Brittany was crowned the winner of this week's Veto competition. This changes all the plans and strategies that were in place, as it was quite unexpected.

The winner and Taylor seem to have joined forces and promised to tell each other everything that happens from now on. We'll see how long this alliance lasts, but it's likely to remain just this week. Monte was really upset with the result, as he had planned something totally different.

Most likely Brittany will save herself and the HOH will have to do a renom, so he will have to choose between Turner and Taylor. According to their plans this should be the latter. Now, after winning, the HGs consider Brittany a bigger threat compared to Alyssa.

If they were after her head before, now she will have to run for her life. The boys' plans have been thrown completely out of balance, so they will have to campaign to regroup their targets and make a new potential evictee. There are only five participants left and no one wants to be the next to leave, so now is when the conflicts of interest and more will begin.