Week 8 has arrived in the Big Brother 24 house, which means new eliminates, a new boss and new nominations. Here we tell you the plans that the guests of the most famous reality show have.

The Big Brother 24 house has had quite a turbulent week. First we saw Joseph and Jasmine leave the competition, then Turner was HoH and now there are problems with Kyle and the audience. Without a doubt the competition is wilder than ever and thanks to spoilers we can find out what's going on 24/7.

After the double eviction and Turner's nominations, the guests were left with a bitter taste in their mouths. It's no surprise that everyone has their own strategies and wants to save themselves, but HoH had to make their move to continue their game and most didn't like it.

Taylor and Britanny were the nominees of the eighth week with the goal of reaching Michael on the road. But the move did not work out so well, as he won the Power of Veto. With this victory, he now has 5 wins and almost became the participant with the most Vetoes of all the seasons.

Big Brother 24: What are the plans for the Veto Ceremony?

The next Veto Ceremony will be held this Monday afternoon and the winner will have a few options. He could take the easy route to save Britanny, where we will probably see Monte go up. Although Terrance could also go, which would be a good option, as he only played Turner on the Block, but also saved him on one occasion. It is not yet known but there is another option that would also work.

Another strategy could be to save Taylor, since he is the target of Turner's plan B, the new HoH for week 8. Brittany would go as punishment to Michael for spoiling AP's plans for the rest of the week. Undoubtedly it will be a very interesting ceremony, now we just have to wait and see how chaos reigns on the day.

Big Brother 24: What's going on with Kyle Capener?

Things got a little complicated for Kyle, with #StopProtectingKyle trending #1 on Twitter this afternoon, as a large portion of the audience is unhappy with the production's treatment of the guest. The hashtag was created by fans to criticize the CBS production team for refusing to show a conversation confronting the racial microaggressions made by the contestant on the show's 24/7 live broadcasts.

A Twitter user, @Melyorkie, uploaded multiple videos showing how the guest had conversations where he planned a very racist strategy. Below is the material provided by the reality fan:

