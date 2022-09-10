The unexpected happened. The production organized a competition for the surprise veto and the guests had to get up early and start playing to be this week's winner. Here we tell you who got the Power of Veto.

Surprise! Big Brother 24 organized a totally unexpected Veto competition. The guests were completely asleep when they had to go to the kitchen at six in the morning to listen to the rules, amid big yawns. Everyone had to participate in today's game, as there were only five HGs left standing.

Thanks to spoilers, we were able to see how one of them won the game and this was quite unexpected. With only a few still competing, there is no need for a tie or drama around that, so everyone had a fair chance at safety this time. At last, a respite for the guests who have been locked up for ten weeks.

Big Brother 24: Who won the Veto competition?

We saw who won the competition thanks to a comment from Alyssa, as he congratulated her for securing a spot in F4. Brittany was the winner of the Power of Veto for week 10. After talking for a while between them, each went their separate ways and Monte returned to calm again.

The winner already started planning her strategies. Brittany told Taylor that it seemed appropriate for everyone to welcome her back, after she was sidelined last Friday. Taylor befriended her and promised to tell her everything that was going on. We'll see how long this alliance lasts.

Obviously Brittany will be saved and Monte is going to have to do a renom. The outcome of the competition changed the HOH's plans drastically and now his choices are Taylor or Turner, but he will most likely opt for the former. Had she won the competition, this could have been really bad for Monte as he could have saved the nomination and put Turner on the block.

With Brittany winning all plans for her eviction were thrown down and now the guys' plan was disrupted, as they see her as a bigger threat compared to Alyssa. We will probably find out a lot more details during episode 29, airing tomorrow night.