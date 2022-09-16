Surprise, the spoilers are here! The last competition for the Power of Veto has already been played and one of the F4 was crowned the winner. Who was it? Here we tell you who beat his teammates this afternoon.

The latest Power of Veto spoilers are in and the Big Brother 24 house seems to be planning a big strategy against Brittany, who was one of Taylor's nominees, along with Turner. The competitions are moving pretty fast and we will know very soon who is the winner of the reality show.

Monte, Turner, Brittany and Taylor are the four players still standing. They have spent almost twelve weeks in the competition and have been among the most talked about guests of the entire season. Especially Taylor, who seems to have positioned herself as one of the audience's favorites, as well as one of the strongest when it comes to playing.

Big Brother 24: Who won the Power of Veto competition?

Monte was the winner of the Power of Veto, which means that the Noms that Taylor placed will not change. Turner and Brittany are the guests heading for the block and all indications are that Brittany would be the target and the next to be evicted. However, all four are already part of the select F4 and that means a lot.

If strategies continue this way, the F3 will consist of Turner, Monte and Taylor. One of these will be crowned the winner of the $750,00 prize money to be awarded at the grand final on September 25.