The spoilers are here! Thanks to the live feeds we were able to see the results of the Power of Veto competition of the ninth week of Big Brother 24. Here we tell you who was the winner.

A new Power of Veto competition has arrived on Big Brother 24. Week 9 has been pretty intense. Terrance hasn't taken his nomination well and Michael hasn't cared for it much to tell the truth. Which has led to a strange energy within the halls of the house.

All the guests, except Turner, were playing in this week's competition. There are only 7 participants left in the game and from the next round on, everyone will have to play in the rest of the Veto compositions. It's been a great fit for him not to have to make an effort this time, as he could be the renom if necessary.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: Who won the Power of Veto competition?

This week's winner is no surprise to anyone. As expected, Michael won another Veto and this time it was the coveted BB Comics competition. Which means the nominees will remain the same as they have been so far, unless HoH changes strategy at the last minute and opts for Monte or Turner.

After winning again, Michael has established himself as the guest with the most winning records in the Veto competition, with a total of six wins this season. So he is tied with Janelle (9) for the most wins in a season.

The Veto meeting takes place on Monday and there we will learn the final decision of the last Head of the Household. In the meantime we will have to keep an eye on the Live Feeds and all the little chats that happen between the participants in order to get a little more information. Continue to tell the HGs that you are not closed to change if there is a real reason to do so.

Terrance continues to dig his grave this week and it looks like we'll soon see him say goodbye to his teammates after walking out the door. He has only one goal in mind: get to the jury and poison the well for Michael and Brittany. Apparently his wish is just days away from coming true.