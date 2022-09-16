The Big Brother 24 grand finale is just one week away and the hosts have entered the final stretch of the competition. They have come a long way and still have several games to go. Here we tell you what the Power of Veto plans are.

This week the Power of Veto arrives a day early to the Big Brother house, as the Veto Competition will be broadcast during the next episode on Sunday night. The countdown has already begun and the houseguests are in the home stretch, cementing themselves as the F4 group of season 24.

The house is under great stress as all the dirty laundry came out during last night's eviction night. Alyssa was the last one to be evicted while Taylor was crowned the new Head of the Household to nominate Turner and Brittany, guarding her friend Monte. There is just one week left to find out which of them will be the winner of the $750,000 prize money.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: What are the plans for the Power of Veto?

This week's nominations don't carry much weight or interest, as the winner of Veto will be the one who controls the single vote during the eviction. So if Brittany wins, Monte will end up next to Turner on the block, and she herself told the latter that she would vote for him should she get the vote. She will go ahead with this plan so far, however, if she finds out what is going on between Monte and Taylor it could change everything.

In case Turner wins, Monte replaces him and sets Brittany as the next eviction target. Since he's pretty upset that she used his friendship with Alyssa against him during the eviction night of episode 31, he's pretty committed to eliminating his partner.

If Monte wins, it is not yet known what his strategy will be, but it is most likely that he will protect himself and Taylor. He asked his friend if they could discuss strategies after the Veto, so he is still undecided and analyzing the situation. Taylor's case is quite concise, since she confessed to Monte that if she wins, she will most likely keep the nominations as they are, with Brittany and Turner on the block. Clearly she has placed her trust in him, now it is only a question of time to see what will happen.