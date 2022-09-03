New week, new Hoh, new nominations and new competition. That's right, the Big Brother 24 house continues its course and all the houseguests will have to play again for the Power of Veto and make sure they don't have one foot out of the house next week. Here we tell you about tomorrow's plans.

It's time for the houseguests to play in the Power of Veto competition after the new Head of the Household chose their nominees for week eight of Big Brother 24. The clock is ticking and there are only three weeks left to find out who the winner of the $750,000 prize money is.

There are only seven contestants left in the game and all but one of them will compete this week. It's time for them to show how badly they want to stay in the house and give their best. Before long, all the alliances will begin to wobble and could even be destroyed, as in the end only one will emerge victorious.

Big Brother 24: What are the plans for the Power of Veto?

After Michael won his third HOH competition of the week, after Kyle was evicted, he decided to go for the plan that most suited his game. He nominated Terrance and Alyssa for eviction, with the goal of getting to Terrance. The latter is quite aware of this, so he is agreeing on a strategy to try to get whatever the head of the house tries to pull the axe out.

After Friday's nomination, Terrance did not opt for silence and told Michael that he is not even going to tell him that he is going to fight for the Veto and will just wait to go to the jury house on Thursday night. At the time she seemed like she didn't want to win the competition, however, it has just been a spur of the moment thing and because of her anger.

If Terrance or Alyssa win the Veto, they will take themselves down, from there, Michael will be forced to submit a renom. So Taylor is already planting seeds of doubt with the HoH that Monte could be trusted. Should Michael win the Veto, the nominations will remain the same.

Brittany will do what Michael wants her to do with the Veto and this would be keeping the names the same, but we have already seen that everything can change overnight and not to be overconfident with alliances. Anyone could be betrayed, as has happened to Joseph.

Monte is getting closer to Terrance as the hours pass and realizing that Taylor might not be swayed by Brittany and Michael, he might use the Veto on Terrance to try to force Michael to nominate Taylor. The options are many and some would involve a strong argument between the most winning characters in the house. We can only wait and see what will happen in the showdown.