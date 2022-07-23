The competition for the Power of the Veto for the third week of Big Brother season 24 is here. Find out who will be the new guests who will have to fight for their stay and more down here.

As we move into the third week of Big Brother season 24, the houseguests are finding it increasingly difficult to trust each other. Especially after the eliminations broke several alliances. Now that there is a new head of the house, things will be a little different.

Turner is the new head of the Week 3 family, which results in him and his Festie Bestie, Jasmine, being safe this week. The HoH had to nominate a duo for eviction, of which if either of the HGs of the Festie Bestie duo wins the Power of the Veto, they would both be positioned safe and Turner would have to pick a couple again instead.

Monte, Kyle, Joseph and Turner believe that getting rid of Taylor or Britanny might not be the most advisable for their game this week. A good option for the HoH target could be Ameerah according to his teammates. So there could be a possibility of a reshuffle.

Big Brother 24: Power of Veto Players for Week 3

The Veto players who have been chosen and must play in the competition are: Turner (HOH) and Jasmine (Festie Bestie), Brittany and Michael (Noms) and Nicole and Taylor (Random Draw).

It is not the ideal situation for Ameerah's new plan because there is a chance that Nicole or Taylor will use the Veto if they win the competition. In addition, the challenges are rumored to be individual and timed, so no participant can intentionally act against any of the competitors.

Michael and Brittany want to convince Nicola or Taylor to use the Veto on them if they win. We will definitely keep an eye on the results of the Veto Competition during the day.

