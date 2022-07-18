Season 24 of Big Brother is approaching the first official eviction after Paloma left the house. Here, check out what happened in the Veto Ceremony and if there are changes in the nominations.

The 24th season of Big Brother has been a ride and it’s only been two weeks. With the self-elimination of Paloma due to “personal reasons,” this week will mark the first official eviction of the season. The eviction episode will air on Friday this week and you can watch it on fuboTV.

This week, the HoH is Jasmine Davis, the entrepreneur from Georgia. She is part of the “Six in the City” alliance (former “Girls Girls”) with Alyssa, Ameerah, Indy and Brittany. She is also in a deal with a larger group, which also includes Ameerah, Alyssa, Nicole, Daniel, Indy, Brittany and Michael.

Jasmine nominated Taylor and Pooch for eviction, with the latter being the real target this week. Michael won the Power of the Veto competition, his second in a row, and now he has decided what to do with it. Here, check out what happened in the Veto Ceremony.

Big Brother 24: Veto Ceremony Results for Week 2

After Michael beat Ameerah, Terrance, Jasmine, Taylor and Pooch in the Veto comp of the week, he had to take a decision of whether to leave the noms the same or put someone else on the block. As Michael is part of a deal with Jasmine, it was a difficult choice he had.

And on Monday, Michael announced that he decided to maintain the same nominations, meaning Taylor and Pooch are still on the block. While during the first week Taylor was the main target, now Pooch could be the one to leave the house.

Pooch is part of the “boys” alliance, but they’re all part of other groups so they’re not going strong. In the live feeds, Daniel was saying that he would vote to evict Pooch. It will definitely be an interesting night of eviction on Friday.