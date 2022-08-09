Season 24 of Big Brother is underway and a new eviction is coming. With Michael and Brittany winning the Power of the Veto, the nominations suffered some changes. Here, check out who is in the block.

Week 5 of Big Brother 24 is underway and the Leftovers are cooking another eviction sweetly, especially after Michael won Head of the Household. However, they have to be careful because other houseguests are starting to suspect. Remember you can watch the show on fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+.

So far, there’s no doubt that Michael is one of the stronger competitors in the game. As well as being HoH this week, he also won the Veto comp, his fourth this season (two with Brittany) and, therefore, his plan turned out perfectly.

Before the Veto comp, Michael nominated Joseph, Terrance and Monte for the block. However, as we know, Joseph and Monte are part of The Leftovers so the plan was to backdoor someone else. So, what are the new nominations for eviction?

Big Brother 24 spoilers: New nominations after the Veto ceremony (Week 5)

Michael and Brittany decided to use the Veto and nominated Daniel and Kyle, instead. In the live feeds, Daniel has said that he knows he would be the one going home. However, this move made him and Terrance aware that there must be a large alliance in the house.

While Daniel is trying to enjoy his last days in the house, Terrance talked with Jasmine about the possibility of a larger alliance. They know Taylor and Monte are close, but they discussed it with Joseph, who, of course, denied any participation in it.

They also aren’t sure if Kyle is in it. Kyle, meanwhile, said that he was all-in with the Leftovers all the way after he tried to work with Alyssa to form a new alliance. However, Alyssa tried to go after Monte and he can’t work with her anymore.