Season 24 of Big Brother continues and the results of Week 3 are already in. Here, check out everything you need to know from the live feeds before the two-hour special on Sunday.

It’s almost time for a new episode of Big Brother 24, and things in the house are moving quickly in the third week. After CBS didn’t air theeviction live on Thursday, tonight’s episode will be a two-hour special. However, if you want to be ahead, here check out everything that has been happening, including who won the Veto competition.

This week, the HoH is Turner, who ended up alone after the self-elimination of Paloma Aguilar and the eviction of Pooch, which was decided by a vote of 12-0. However, he is going to be safe for the week, alongside “Bestie Festie” Jasmine, who will not pay (for now) for the eviction of his ally.

Turner, instead, nominated Brittany and Michael for eviction. However, the house isn’t interested in them and they’re looking for a new target instead. So, can the plans against another member of the cast go forward? Here, check out the Veto comp results. Remember you can catch the live feeds on Paramount+ (free-trial) and watch the brand new episodes of BB24 on fuboTV (free-trial).

Big Brother 24: Veto Ceremony Results for Week 3

Brittany and Michael (noms), Nicole and Taylor (random draw) and Turner and Jasmine (HoH/Festie Bestie) were the chosen players. However, it’s unclear if Jasmine could play the comp due to her injury.

The winners were Michael and Brittany. This, of course, will mean that they are going to be safe and Turner will have to nominate another two players. The house is now against Ameerah, who will likely be nominated alongside Terrance.

However, we’ll have to wait for the Veto ceremony. On the other hand, a new alliance has been formed called “The Leftovers,” which includes: Taylor, Kyle, Joseph, Monte, Turner, Michael and Brittany. Will it hold up? Let’s see.