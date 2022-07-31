The results of the competition for the Veto of Big Brother 2022 season 24 are here. Find out who was the winner and who will have to continue fighting for their place in the house.

Big Brother 24 has two new winners of the Veto competition and this could complicate the strategy of the most powerful alliance in the house, The Leftovers. Last week was one of the spiciest in the house and the game is getting hotter and hotter.

Ameerah was the last eliminated, Alyssa and Indy the new nominees, Monte the new HoH and the rest of the contestants don't know which way to go. In the competition for the Veto there were seven HGs, thanks to Terrance joining Monte and Joseph and the player draw added Kyle and Daniel as the ones chosen to play.

The Hoh's plan is Nicole and she knows it, but is doing everything possible to accept the new power in the house. Joseph is making Daniel feel safe, as they need him on board at least until Monday afternoon. On the other hand, Kyle is pushing for Alyssa to be the target, so plans could change quickly.

Big Brother 24: Veto Ceremony Results for Week 4

Daniel and Kyle gained the Power of Veto and this could be a problem for The Leftovers alliance plan. We can only wait to see what Daniel will do and if he is willing to use the Veto with the excuse that the House is targeting Taylor and consequently Nicole. Monte will undoubtedly use everything in his power to get Nicole on the block, as she is Daniel's closest ally.

