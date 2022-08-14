After yesterday's Veto competition, we already know who is the new winner of week 6 of Big Brother 24. Although from here on out not everything could go as the guests wish, as several changes of strategy put in doubt the faith of this week's leaders. Here we tell you who won the competition.

There have been several twists and turns in the Big Brother 24 house since Friday's nominations, where we saw the new HoH send Terrance and Indy to the block. While the strategies seemed to be working pretty well, there were some unexpected twists and turns that have alerted the competitors.

Terrance would seem to be the new target for Taylor and the guests, but suddenly she began to have other considerations. Joseph was shown to be a pawn and the HoH told Indy that she wanted him saved. That threw the audience and some of his companions for a loop.

Big Brother 2022: Who won the Veto Competition?

At the beginning we could see how Taylor got HG Choice, where she chose Alyssa, something that caught our attention. Jasmine and Kyle were drawn to play, but there were some totally unexpected twists within yesterday's competition.

Joseph didn't fall backwards and Michael, the contestant with the most Vetoes won this season, was also out of the running. Which brings us directly to this week's Veto winner, which is Kyle.

The contestant, after winning the competition, talked to Taylor and they seem to be planning an alliance to save Terrance. Joseph would seem to want to join in as well, but they're not going to leave him much of a choice, as this one might not be nominated to go back to the previous goal: Kyle not using the Veto. Which means Indy's head is on the line.