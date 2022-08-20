The veto came early for half of the contestants and the latest Power of Veto spoilers are already in the live feeds. Here we tell you who have won the competition in the seventh week.

As we all know by now, the Big Brother 24 house has been divided on Thursday night, in the two-hour post-eviction special. Two groups of five members each have started to rule in different parts of the house. On one side is BroChella and on the other Dyre Fest.

The group inside the house (Big BroChella) should have played first. In the previous broadcasts we saw Michael and Terrance win first and second place to be HoHs, Indy was unseeded and four contestants were nominated.

Big Brother 2022: Who won the Veto Competition?

As the inside group headed to the basement area to play the Power of Veto playoffs, it seems the strategies were already set. Tiffany would be the anti-trione, after Michael sent Jasmine and Monte to the block with Monte as the false target. As for the group on the outside, Joseph has a chance to reverse the position he is in, in order to turn Terrance against Kyle.

Brittany was the winner of BroChella's Power of Veto and Terrance won the Dyre Fest. It's certainly a good week for Terrance, as this is the second competition he has won in the last seven days. So far, the competitor from the inner house group has said she will honor the HoH's wishes but at this point in the competition no one can be trusted anymore, so we will have to wait and see if that is true.