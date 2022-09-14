We are very close to discovering, along with the guests, who will be the champion and who will be America's favorite. There is only 1 week and a few days left to start the countdown. Here's everything that could happen during the eviction night that follows.

We are only 16 days away from the grand finale and the pressure is eating away at Big Brother 24's guests. They can't stand the anxiety and the surprises that the production has decided to involve for some time now. During the last competition for the Veto, they had to get up at five in the morning and in less than two minutes to be in the backyard to start the game.

Everyone wants to be the one who wins the $750,000 prize money. They have endured a long road of almost 12 weeks so far. There is only the final stretch to the finish line and no one wants to give up at this point, so everyone has entered a kind of survival mode, where their backs are the ones that matter and soon there will be no alliance that counts.

Big Brother 24: What could happen during tomorrow's eviction?

There are only two votes this week and from now on deciding will become quite complex. As seen on Sunday night, Monte won Head of the Household and decided to send Brittany and Alyssa to the block but the former won the Power of Veto and used it on herself, so the HoH had to assign someone else. Now, the eviction is between Taylor and Alyssa.

The clear target this week is Alyssa, who very soon we will see take a place in the jury because of what has been planned so far. Turner has told Monte that perhaps the best strategy would be for Alyssa to stay but since Alyssa told him that if he turned her down they couldn't be friends outside the house, this has made Turner furious and now he wants her out.

Brittany got tired of all the back and forth and decided to come up with a plan of her own. She thinks the best thing for her game is going to be for Alyssa to stay and Taylor to be the new eliminated. He tried to recruit Turner but now that he's pissed, probably any of that will happen.

In fact, he even told Taylor about the former nominee's plan. No one wants to eliminate Taylor and everyone wants to eliminate Alyssa. So, we already have a vote that is more than a foregone conclusion.