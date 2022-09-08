There are only a couple of hours left to find out who the new evictees are, as today we could see another night of double evictions. This twist will make the competition even more interesting, even though the guests suspect something there is nothing confirmed for them. Everything will explode at the moment of having to vote. Here we tell you the predictions for today's double episode.

Tonight one of the HoH nominees should be evicted from the Big Brother 24 house. While the outcome would seem to be fairly obvious, questions still linger in the air. Last week we saw Michael nominate Terrance and Alyssa, in addition to winning back the Power of Veto.

But everything could change, because tonight there will be a double eviction again. That's right, two guests are on the hot seat, not one. Terrance remains the obvious target of the first vote, as he presented a greater threat to win another competition, unlike Alyssa.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: Who could be the new evicted guests?

All the HGs have the suspicion that tonight's episode could be a double, as it happened weeks ago, when Joseph and Jasmine left the game. The million dollar question is: Who will be the other contestant? Well, there are several chips on Turner or Monte. Since Taylor and Brittany were quite close to Michael.

One of the names of the next evictees is already known and it would be Terrance, but the other one is still undecided and soon we will see how they will want to scratch each other's eyes out in order to survive.

If this happens, the Head of the Household will have to win tonight's Veto again, otherwise it will be a no-brainer for them to change their name and evict. During today's episode we will probably see a bit of the jury house, which as the weeks go by is accumulating members. Something that has the fans very attentive is the reunion between Kyle and Joseph. That should be interesting.