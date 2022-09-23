The countdown to the final episode of Big Brother 24 has begun. Finally we will have a champion and a favorite from America after almost twelve weeks of waiting. Here we tell you which contestants are still in the competition.

Big Brother 24 is coming to an end and on Sunday, September 25, the last episode will premiere, where we will see the different competitions that those who are still in the house will have to go through. The first round of HOH has already been defined and the remaining HGs will have to compete for a place in R3.

With almost twelve weeks inside the house, the guests have come a long way until today. We had several memorable moments such as Pooch's departure, Kyle's betrayal of Joseph, Taylor's bromances and real love interests, Paloma's willing departure and the list could go on and on. Now it's time to wait until Sunday and enjoy the last moments of chaos and tension.

Big Brother 24: Who are the remaining HGs?

After the eviction of Thursday's episode, we saw how Alyssa was the HG who had to leave the house to join the jury. This defined who cemented themselves as the continuing contestants in F3. Turner, Monte and Taylor fought to become the competitors who continue the game for the $750,000 prize money.

On the other hand, voting for America's favorite is now available on the official CBS website. All contestants who have ever been in the Big Brother house during season 24 are eligible and the winner will be awarded two prizes: $50K and a one-week cruise for two.