Tonight the tension of the eviction returns, as one of the nominees will have to leave the Big Brother 24 house. Here we tell you who could be the one chosen to cross the exit door during episode 31.

There are only 10 days left until the end of Big Brother 24 and the countdown has already begun. Of the four contestants, soon to be three, we will see how one will win the $750,000 prize money. The tensions, alliances and promises will soon be over. The guests have gone into survival mode and are looking more tired than ever.

It's time to sharpen your swords because soon you will really have to fight for the top spot. There is only tonight's eviction and one more until the final episode, which will take place on September 25 at 8 PM ET on CBS. There we will see how the members of the jury are attentive to receive those who do not win and of course, who will lift the prize for which they have been fighting for almost twelve weeks.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: Who will be evicted, Alyssa or Taylor?

Although it seems that the outcome is a bit obvious, not everything might go as planned. The nominees have been working pretty hard to change the course of the vote, but it seems the strategies have already been set, although they could change drastically as they have in the past.

Brittany tried multiple times to convince Turner to give Alyssa a sympathy vote and told him that she was trying to get Taylor to stay in the house but that giving his girl a sympathy vote wouldn't be a bad thing. But this one decided to take all the information to Monte and Taylor.

It seems that Taylor has to deal with the one person she thought would not betray her, but as expected, promises and alliances have already started to be broken. For these reasons, Turner decided that the best thing to do was to reassure her partner and assured her that she will not receive a vote from him. Undoubtedly, the drama has already reached the house.

However, Alyssa will most likely be the new evictee with a large number of votes against her. According to several polls conducted by different websites, the public supports the motion and wants to see the houseguest walk through the exit door to join her former housemates to be the new member of the jury.