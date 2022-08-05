A new episode of eviction brought with it the new head of the house. Here we tell you who is the new person in charge of giving orders in the house.

After another night of eviction on Big Brother 24 we were able to see who is the new head of the family and will be in charge of dictating the orders for the next week. Some have come out on top and some have not. There is still the Veto competition ahead and that will be the key moment for all those who have been left behind to remotely remodel their strategies.

It's going to be a busy week. Today we will have the nominations and then the Power of Veto competition, which will take place tomorrow. On the other hand, Nicole is the new and last one to be eliminated. Taylor has managed to survive one more round, although we don't know for how long.

Last week's competition was handled by the Leftovers alliance, which doesn't look like it's going to change this week. With Nicole out, 12 houseguests are still alive: Jasmine, Turner, Alyssa, Joseph, Daniel, Kyle, Monte, Michael, Brittany, Indy, Terrance and Taylor.

Big Brother 24: Who is the new HoH?

Michael is the new HoH. Which is pretty bad for Daniel, as he seems to be the next target of the head of the house. Not many details are known yet, but the feeds showed us that the HGs gathered around the new head to talk about the competition. Could Michael be looking for a target other than Daniel? It doesn't seem to be an option.

