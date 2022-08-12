During the day yesterday we could see who has been the new eliminated from the Big Brother house and who is the new HoH of the sixth week. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the head of Big Brother 24.

Episode 16 of Big Brother 24 brought us several news, such as who is the HoH of week 6 and who was the contestant who had to leave the house. As the shows progress, we say goodbye to the contestants, one by one. There are only 7 weeks left to see one of them become champion.

Well, Daniel will no longer be an option, as he was the new and last to leave the house, with a vote of 8 to 1. Everyone voted against him except Terrance, who decided to go for Kyle. The elimination was no surprise, as Daniel knew that he was the next target of the alliance that rules the game so far.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: Who is the new HoH?

During the competition for the HoH we could see how Jasmine was the first to fall, followed by Brittany and Terrance. The time was passing and no one wanted to give up, it was already 10 o'clock at night and everyone was full of paint. Monte was the next to fall, followed by Alyssa.

There were only 5 left and one of them was going to become the head of the family. After being sprayed with pink goo, Indy fell followed by Turner and Joseph. The position was between Kyle and Taylor, but Kyle couldn't handle the pressure and was the last to fall. So, Taylor is the new head of the family during week six of Big Brother 2022 season 24.