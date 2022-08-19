Week seven of one of the most famous shows on television has arrived! During the course of last night's Big Brother 24, we could see how the house was divided into two teams, so this time we will have not one, but two HoH. Here we tell you who the new bosses are.

During last Thursday's Big Brother 24, host Julie Chen announced that the competition would have a new twist. The contestants would be divided into two groups, meaning that there is not one HoH, but two. This did not go down too well with the audience, as they think it is a move by the producers to eliminate the fiercest alliance in the house: the Leftovers.

As of last night, two HoHs lead the groups of five with half of the house living inside and the rest outside for the whole week. The guests in the indoor team go by the name Big BroChella, while those outside are called Dyre Fest. Julie also confirmed that both groups would have to decide on the style of schoolyard choices, but this was not shown.

Big Brother 24: Who is the HoH of Big BroChella?

Michael, Brittany, Jasmine, Monte and Taylor are the members of the indoor crew. The HoH of Big BroChella is Michael, once again establishing himself as the boss of the house. The group was fortunate enough to stay indoors and not have to set up the entire yard for their survival. One of the factors that benefited some of them was that Michael was able to stay with Britanny, which will serve as a strategy for them later on.

The host commented on the new rules after the unexpected twist in the program. There will only be 1 HOH, 2 Noms and 2 votes to evict. This makes the competition even more complicated. Michael won the HoH, so he is safe for the remainder of the week.

Big Brother 24: Who is the HoH of Dyre Fest?

Terrance, Alyssa, Joseph, Kyle and Turner are the members of the outdoor crew. The HoH of Dyre Fest is Terrance, after finishing as runner-up. During the first round we could see how Terrance beat Britt and in the fourth round he beat Alyssa. For the sixth round he had to compete with Jasmine and won again, leaving him with Michael in the eighth round. So much for his luck, as he couldn't beat him and Michael was left as the winner and head of the house of the other group.