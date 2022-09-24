Big Brother 24 is coming to an end and fans are getting ready for what will be an epic last episode. Here we tell you who is the possible winner according to statistics and different polls.

There are only hours left until the last episode of Big Brother season 24 airs. It has been without a doubt one of the most entertaining in the history of the reality show and so far we have 3 hosts still in play and heading to the finale. Voting for America's favorite is now available and you can check where to vote here.

The winner of this year's prize money is between Turner, Monte and Taylor. All three participants have managed to overcome each of the competitions that have been imposed on them and have earned their place in F3. Now it is time to find out who is the eventual champion, who will come in second place and who will join the jury for the first time.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: Who should win this season?

Apparently the favorite to win Big Brother season 24 is Taylor. This could become a reality if she sits next to Turner, so she needs to win the HOH finale and evict Monte. With this she could win without much difficulty.

In the event that she is seated next to Monte, it may not be so easy to be crowned the winner. It's all about who gets who, as Turner is the weakest finalist in this instance. One of the questions that's been on the audience's mind the most is: Does Taylor really deserve to win BB24? Well, yes, she has the strongest case to present to the jury as to why she should win.

Here are the number of competitions won by the F3 so far:

Turner: 3 HOH – 0 VETO – 2 NOM'D

Monte: 2 HOH – 2 VETO – 2 NOM'D

Taylor: 2 HOH – 0 VETO – 5 NOM'D