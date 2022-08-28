The contestants of Big Brother 24 had to compete again for the Veto and one of them has been crowned the winner of the eighth week. Here we tell you the results of the competition for the Veto.

There are only four weeks left for one of the 8 remaining guests in the Big Brother 24 house to emerge as the winner and win the $750,000 prize money. After the eviction night, the contestants had to continue competing for the HoH and the Power of Veto. The competition is being tough for several of them and they will have to do everything they can to survive another week.

During Thursday's episode we saw Joseph and Jasmine leave the reality show and join the jury. Turner is the new Head of the Household and nominated Taylor and Brittany, something that has shocked the players, as it was not the strategy he had told them he would do. No one is safe and everyone will have to start watching their backs.

Big Brother 24: Who won the Veto Competition?

Without a doubt this week's competition was one of the most intense. There was a lot of pressure on the players and who would win, as Turner nominated Brittany and Taylor with the goal of attacking Michael. All but Terrance and Kyle played.

Michael won the Power of Veto. So far the host has five Power of Veto wins and is one of the participants with the most wins in a season. He is tied with Janelle, Daniele, Paul and Kaycee. Without the Stay or Fold compensation, he would undoubtedly be in the lead so far.