Season 24 of Big Brother is in its week 7, and a big change is coming to the house, after the contestants have been split into two groups in order to get a double eviction. However, fans have been complaining on social media that feeds have been down for approximately 15 hours and there is a theory for that.

To recap: HoH Michael, Brittany, Jasmine, Monte and Taylor are Inside the house, while Terrance (HoH), Alyssa, Joseph, Kyle and Turner are living in the backyard. This dynamic has prompted some changes in the alliances, especially in The Leftovers.

It’s been discussed on social media whether Michael and Kyle cheated as they talked about the possible nominations after the teams were picked and the rule was “no contact” between them. On the other hand, things are getting difficult for Joseph outside and this might be the cause for the live feeds being down.

Big Brother 24 Live Feeds: Fans suspect a “wall yeller” tried to help Joseph

After the feeds were down for almost 15 hours and returned for the inside part of the house on Sunday’s evening, fans were speculating the reason. Feeds are usually down during competitions. However, the main theory is that the cause was a “wall yeller.”

A “wall yeller” is someone who tries to give info to the players from outside the game. According to Matt & Jess TV commentary, the yeller said that Kyle was a “liar,” in an attempt to make Terrance, who also won the Veto, to question his plan to evict Joseph. He is nominated alongside Turner.

The same source states that the last time that the Live Feeds were down for this long was when a similar situation happened in Season 22. However, many fans, who are rooting for Joseph, are expecting that there might be another Veto hidden and the feeds for the backyard to be back when someone finds it.

You can watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial. Meanwhile, tonight’s episode will air on CBS at 8 PM and you can live stream it on fuboTV (free-trial in the US). Big Brother airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.