As we get closer to another eviction on Big Brother 24, the game is about to change radically as a new twist will be introduced. Here, check out everything you need to know about this new challenge.

We’re only five weeks ahead of the big finale of Big Brother 24, and the game it’s getting more interesting as the days pass by. On Thursday night, the houseguests will have to evict someone and the stakes are high. Remember you can watch all BB episodes on fuboTV (free-trial in the US), and the live feeds on Paramount+ (free-trial).

This week HoH is Taylor Hale and, for the first time in weeks, The Leftovers don’t have a clear path for the eviction night. The big alliance of the house seemed pretty solid but things could start to get messy. Especially as, after this week’s eviction, there is going to be a new twist.

For a few weeks, the houseguest were divided in pairs with their “Festie Bestie” but that ended up this week. So, what exactly is going to happen this week? Check out here everything you need to know.

Big Brother 2022: All the details on the Double Eviction twist

On Thursday’s episode, host Julie Chen revealed to the audience the new “split-house” twist. Basically, the contestants are going to be separated into two groups of five and these two groups are going to play two simultaneous games which are going to end with a double eviction.

According to Chen, “these two groups will have no interaction.” However, the houseguests remain in the dark about this twist, which will start after Thursday’s eviction, which will be aired in a two-hour special episode.

Fans didn’t receive the twist well. On Twitter, many reacted badly, especially as they think that producers created it to break off the Leftovers alliance, which consists of Taylor, Joseph, Michael, Brittany, Turner and Monte.