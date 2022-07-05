Season 24 of Big Brother premieres tomorrow, July 6, and CBS has revealed the first look at the house and the new theme. Check out the photos and what surprises are coming.

Big Brother 2022: The theme of Season 24 and the first look at the house

Season 24 of Big Brother will premiere this Wednesday, July 6 and fans have the content they have been craving for months. After revealing the 16 houseguests, CBS has also shared the new look of the house and the theme. You can live stream the show on fuboTV and watch the live feeds on Paramount+.

It’s been a long wait for the season. Host Julie Chen Moonves has been teasing fans with, frankly, hard-to-follow clues and random pictures. However, with the first night so close, CBS has started to spill the details on the new season.

Big Brother 24 will also be one of the shortest seasons, which is only 82 days long but that doesn’t matter: fans expect drama, betrayals, fun and a fair amount of craziness. Check out here the themes (yes, plural) and take a look at the house.

Big Brother 24 themes: BB Motel and BB Fest

This time, the house’s theme is “BB Motel” and it shows. The living room is decorated with plastic palms and, like the promos, there’s a lot of baby blue and pink. There’s a lot of “Palm Springs” vibes in the rooms, with neon light decorations.

On the other hand, in an interview with US Weekly, Julie Chen also shared that there were going to be different themes for each week as a “BB Fest” thing. Chen shared some of those: Comedy fest, Music fest, Zing fest, and more.

Big Brother 24 will air three nights per week, and the finale it’s scheduled in September. However, this time won’t be a live audience, as producers have confirmed. The contestants will be looking to win a prize of $750,000.