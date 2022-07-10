Season 24 of Big Brother has officially started and the game is already on, with the houseguests making their moves. Here, check out time and how to watch the second episode of the season.

Big Brother is officially back with its 24th season, new houseguests, a fresh theme and, of course, drama. Since the premiere on Wednesday, many things have already happened in the house. On the second episode, fans will know the nominations and who won the Power of the Veto.

This year’s theme is “BB Fest” and it has come with a few twists. To recap: Pooch won the title of Backstage Boss, meaning that he won’t take part in any comps during the week and can not be nominated for eviction. He also chose three people to join him: Paloma, Brittany and Alyssa.

One of the three girls will be saved by America’s vote, while the other two will be in risk of elimination. Meanwhile, Daniel Durston is the Head of the Household and has to choose his targets carefully. If you want to know how things continue in the house, don’t miss tonight's episode.

Big Brother 24: What time does Big Brother come on tonight?

The second episode of Big Brother 24 will air Sunday, July 19 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. You can also live stream the episode on fuboTV. Meanwhile, the 24/7 live feeds are available to watch on Paramount+, which you can get on a seven-day free trial.

The first eviction of the Season will take place next week, on Thursday's episode, which will be live. That day is also the deadline to vote for your favorite Backstage Houseguest. Fans are eager to know how the first eviction will work, as host Julie Chen teased that one of the nominees won’t necessarily be going home.

On the other hand, this season will be 82 days long, which makes it one of the shortest recent seasons. The 16 houseguests are looking to win the big prize of $750,000, while the contestant who gets elected as “America’s favorite houseguest” will take home $75,000.