Alyssa was the last one to leave the house and soon it will be the turn of one of her housemates. After her exit, she has had to give several interviews and vent about everything that has happened to her in the house. Here we tell you everything she has said about her time in the reality show.

This week it was Alyssa's turn to leave the Big Brother 24 house. After Thursday night the house has been quite tense, due to the different strategies that have marked the guests. Brittany was the only one who voted for her, while Turner turned his back on her.

Coming to the end of episode 31 we saw how he had to go through the exit door to become the new member of the jury and do his rounds of interviews, in which he talked about how he felt about the betrayal, all the problems he has had with Kyle and everything that has happened to him during his stay in the house.

Big Brother 24: Alyssa talks about Turner's betrayal

Entertainment Weekly interviewed Alyssa shortly after she left the house and the answers she gave were everything fans wanted to know. She was first asked about Turner's betrayal and how she has been feeling about it. To which she clarified, "What bothers me the most is that [Turner] lied to me about it and didn't tell me the truth because I'm his best friend in the house and always have his back. I think I at least deserve to know that he was going to kick me out of his house".

And it looks like it's something she won't let go so easily, as she said he wants to see him by her side next week, "I hope to see Turner next because he didn't have the decency to tell me he was going to vote me out. I'm his closest ally, so he honestly deserves to follow me right into that house". Which means she clearly won't vote for him if he makes it to F2, though the waters might calm down by then.

Big Brother 24: What did Alyssa say about what happened with Kyle?

As for what happened with Kyle, who left the house a week after Joseph, she said that everything left her quite heartbroken. The former HG's attitudes have given a lot to talk about in the game. He has betrayed most of his allies and at the end of his passage through the contest, there were very few companions who trusted him and wanted him to remain there.

"After hearing the things Kyle was saying in the house, I was devastated, absolutely heartbroken because I had no idea what was going on. I was extremely shocked, and it had a huge factor in why I called things off with him. If I didn't know his true heart and soul and what was going on in the house, then we didn't deserve to be together", she said.