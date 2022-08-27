As we saw in the previous episode, Joseph has been eliminated from the Big Brother 24 house along with Jasmine and has felt extremely betrayed by Kyle. Here's what the former houseguest had to say after his exit.

During episode 25 of Big Brother 24, two contestants were forced to leave the house and another was crowned the new Head of the Household. The night was full of tension, as the houseguests went into survival mode after seeing the strategies used by their housemates.

No one is safe and everyone wants to be the winner, so from now on the competition will be wilder than ever. Alliances will be broken, friends will be separated and there will be betrayals everywhere. Just as it happened with Joseph, one of the last eliminated. Fans continue to mourn the loss of the player inside the house and later, for the Letfovers.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: What did Joseph Abdin say about Kyle Capener's betrayal?

After Thursday's episode and Joseph's eviction, the former houseguest decided to take some time to give interviews before heading to the jury house with Jasmine and Indy. As expected, the main topic they dug into were about how he felt knowing Kyle betrayed him in such a way.

"It's the Big Brother house. I was just hoping Kyle would hold out a little longer. I was the one on the block with Turner, so he wasn't even facing too much pressure compared to us. I was really hoping we could at least try to work together before we started using such self-preservation and backstabbing tactics", Abdin said.

During the interview with EW, he also confessed that he believes other contestants turned on him. "I absolutely believe that Turner turned against me. I think before the vote, he just behaved very differently than I know. I think he really liked his relationship with Alyssa and their friendship and wanted to work with her. And I think he was overwhelmed by what was going on in the yard and wanted to work with those people. Because that was what he was presented with before the vote, he stopped looking me in the eye. He stopped joking with me. He just gave me all the signs to know that that was his new team", confessed the now former reality contestant.