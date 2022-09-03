During episode 25 we saw Kyle leave the house to become a juror, but the fallout from his allegations came the second he closed the door. Here's what he had to say about his controversy after being evicted of Big Brother 24.

As we have seen during the last eviction episode of Big Brother 24, Kyle was the last eliminated from the competition. Undoubtedly the guest has been one of the most controversial players of the season, not only for his comments but also for his strategies, which incorporated betrayal towards Joseph.

He had to face the entire house during a meeting, as we saw Thursday night, and then Julie and the public in the question round. He has looked too calm until it was time to talk to the media before heading to the jury house, where he assured that he owns what he said and plans to learn and grow from it. The question is: Do we really believe him?

Big Brother 24: What did Kyle Capener say after being evicted?

After his exit from the most famous house, Kyle didn't look back. He closed the door waiting for someone to greet him on the other side. As it was, Julie and the audience were eager to hear his answers about everything that has been said about him and his controversial attitudes within the competition.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the late evictee said "Mid-game, I definitely made some generalized thoughts and comments that were completely unfounded, and I deeply regret that. They should have never brought up Big Brother 24. And I hate that I'm the person who has to have that self-reflection time. I talked to everyone in the house, and everyone has been so open and so willing to help me through this process and help me see it from their perspective and share experiences that have opened my eyes. And now I own moving forward after the game. It's up to me to continue that process, to continue to find resources and move those conversations forward".

Kyle had to address the issue, as the questions he was asked did not give him room for anything else. A new doubt set in after he talked about his attitudes and apologized. How does he plan to proceed after all this? What is his next move? To which he replied:

"First of all, I'm going to go to the Jury House and I can continue to have these conversations, even with the people there and even when more people come in. So that's the first step. And then as I leave the Jury House and leave the game, the onus is on me to continue having conversations, learning from other people's experiences and finding resources to move forward", he said.