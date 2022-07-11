The first week in the Big Brother house is underway, and the first “have-nots” of the season have been elected. Here, check out what is the disgusting meal, known as the BB slop, that they have to eat.

Season 24 of Big Brother is underway and the 16 houseguests are starting their strategies and alliances to try to stay in the game as long as possible. During this first week, Taylor Hale, Miss Michigan USA 2021, has become the house pariah for not-game related reasons. You can live stream the season on fuboTV.

During last night's episode, viewers watched how Head of the Household Daniel Durston had to name four “have-nots.” The have-nots are contestants who “have to take cold showers, can only eat BB Slop and will endure the BB Motel’s dreaded Have-Not room for the entire week,” read Daniel from an announcement.

Luckily, or not, we have to see how things play out; Joseph, Michael, Monte and Kyle volunteered to be the Have-Nots of the week. Here, check out what is the BB slop that the guys will be eating? Here, check it out.

Big Brother 24: How is the BB slop made?

According to the Big Brother Wiki, the slop is a food specially created for the US and Canadian version of the show. The “slop” looks like oatmeal, but has “repulsive texture and taste." However, it is designed to have all the necessary nutrients and vitamins. it was first introduced in the Big Brother All-Stars as a punishment for the houseguests who lost the weekly food competition.

Before the slop, the previous punishment was to eat exclusively peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Daniel couldn’t choose Joe, Brittany, Paloma and Alyssa after all are in the “Backstage,” meaning they can’t compete or be nominated this week. Viewers can also save one of the three girls voting.

The first nominations of the week already took place, as well as the Power of the Veto competition. If you don’t want to miss anything on the Big Brother house, you can watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which you can get on a seven-day free trial.