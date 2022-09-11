The two contestants left the Big Brother 24 house to start a new week (10), in which we saw how one of the remaining contestants was consecrated as the new HoH and soon after the nominations and competitions for the Veto began. Here's what Terrance and Michael had to say after being evicted.

There are only two weeks left to see who will be crowned Big Brother 24 champion and during last week's (double) eviction night, the house was set on fire. Terrance and Michael were the two guests who had to walk out the door to leave the main game and become the new members of the jury.

Once they both walked through the door and gave their speeches on camera, the audience couldn't wait for the one-on-one interviews to get their views on their time in the competition and everything they've done, including Michael's betrayal of Brittney and Terrance's threats.

Big Brother 24: What did Terrance Higgins say after being evicted?

Terrance was the first eliminated from the double eviction during Thursday night's episode. It was pretty obvious to the audience, the guests and himself. He had already known for a while that his head had a price on it and his stay in the house had an expiration date. However, that didn't stop him from getting really angry when he was nominated by Michael.

From that moment, the former player began to plan a kind of revenge and even went as far as threatening that he was going to destroy him from the outside, in the jury. During the exit interview with EW, he assured how he really felt about being nominated by his partner:

"I think it was an easy way for Michael to submit nominations and get me out of the way. Michael is smarter than that. It was just pure game and that wasn't his real meaning to house me", then later adding, "My biggest mistake in the game was being loyal to people who didn't have my best interest in the game. So I think that was my downfall, being loyal to a side of the house that had no loyalty to me".

As for his final speech before the camera, he assured that his entry into the jury will bring quite a bit of order. "It's not really threatening. I just want people to understand that, you know, conversations will be had with this jury, and they should handle it correctly. So, you know, we're all going to have deep conversations. So I want people to be aware of that", he assured.

Big Brother 24: What did Michael Bruner say as he left the house?

The moment Michael found out thathe was the second and new eliminated of the double eviction, several things must have gone through his mind. It was quite unexpected to tell the truth, so the media and Julie were anxious to see him walk through the door and start answering the questions they had for him.

He has undoubtedly established himself as one of the best in the competition. He has won more Vetoes than anyone else, his strategies used to work wonders for him and he was a guest that his teammates didn't want to face in a block or any of the other games.

During the interview with Entertainment Weekly, he confessed what everyone wanted to know: How he felt after throwing his No. 1 ally (Bittany) at the wolf's head in his final play Thursday night. And apparently it's not something he regrets.

"I love Brittany to death. I have no regrets. I was on the block. I knew I would probably go home and I would have regretted it forever if I hadn't tried everything to stay home. All the information I shared there in the living room, people had been talking about it for the past few days. It wasn't like I was exposing new information or things that people didn't know about. I was trying to save myself at the time, and as a super fan of Big Brother , I hope she also understands that if she had tried to blow up my game to save herself, she would have understood. And I hope she can understand the same for me. But I definitely feel bad about it, but I don't regret it", Michael said.

The next question that came in was what happened with Turner during the commercial break, as later in the Live Feeds we saw that the participant was quite upset.

"During the commercial break, I was talking to Turner, maybe not my proudest moment, but Turner was really trying to justify himself and I understood the movement of the game. I can respect the movement of the game... But he was trying to use the fact that we were both part of the LGBTQ+ community. He would never eliminate the only other person in that community, in the house. And I felt like that was like crossing a line. It was going beyond the game at that point. And it was just an unnecessary lie. And if you didn't intend to stick to that, I don't know why you said that, why you introduced that into the game. So I was calling you out on that, because you didn't mention it in your speech when you invited me. I wasn't going to just sit there and be quiet. I wasn't happy about it, and I was going to let him know", she confessed about what she said to Turner during the commercial break.